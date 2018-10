NACOGDOCHES — Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at 2807 Pearl Street., also known as the University Club Apartments.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim dead with the gunshot wound.

According to NPD, officers are currently still on scene investigating the incident.

Police also noted that at this time, a person of interest is in custody.

© 2018 KYTX