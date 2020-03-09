Nacogdoches police investigating reports of suspicious man in van offering kids candy, getting in vehicle with small child

Anyone with information is asked to call the NPD at (936) 559-2607.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating report of a suspicious white van in the area.

According to the NPD, on Monday, officials received a call about a suspicious person driving a white van in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Cardinal Street.

It was also reported that on the previous day, the driver of the van had attempted to get into a vehicle occupied by a small child.

"At this time, we do not know if the driver of the van knew the child was in the vehicle," the NPD said in a statement.

The NPD says there has "also been talk" of the same driver attempting to give kids in the parking lot candy.

"Currently we have not received any other reports of incidents involving a white van in the Nacogdoches area," the NPD said. "We are continuing to investigate the incident. There has been a picture of a white van circulating on Facebook that is being reported to be the van involved in this incident. Our officers have located the van from the picture and it is not believed to be involved."

