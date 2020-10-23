Nacogdoches police open homicide investigation after man found dead inside home

CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home Friday morning.

According to Nacogdoches police, around 9:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive subject inside a residence in the 500 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Inside, officials found Frederick Roberts, 37, of Nacogdoches, dead.

Due to foul play being suspected, the Criminal Investigation Division responded and is actively investigating.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace.