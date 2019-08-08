In efforts to continue keeping the city of Nacogdoches a safe place, the Nacogdoches Police Department has created an exchange zone at the police station.

The exchange zone has a camera installed in the front parking lot in case anyone is doing a custody exchange, or buying or selling something from a stranger and feel uncomfortable when making the trade. You can also request an officer to accompany you as well.

"This is going to be an ongoing monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week service that we're going to be providing to the community," said Sgt. Brett Ayers with the Nacogdoches Police Department.

"If you just need to meet with someone for a minute and you want a safe spot to meet with them and know that it's monitored, then it's open to you also," he added.

The exchange zone officially opened up August 6 and it's just as easy it looks. Just pull into one of the two spots and make sure you are in front of the camera when making the deal.

"It's an excellent idea provides for safety for people who are buying online and they have safety with the cameras there to police station," resident Sheron Kimbrough said.

On social media, there has been overwhelming support and the original post has been shared nearly nine-hundred times on Facebook.

The post is filled with comments like "I stopped selling locally because there were too many "shady" incidents for me to be comfortable meeting strangers anymore. This will help so much!" Kerri Jackson Kelly said

"It shows their commitment to the community and for the safety of the people who are community members," Kimbrough said.

Nacogdoches is not the only city in East Texas to have an exchange zone. There is one in Tyler at the Smith County Emergency Operations Center west parking lot located at 11325 Spur 248.

There is also one in Longview in front of the police department located at 300 West Cotton Street.