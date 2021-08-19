Nacogdoches police officer in critical condition due to COVID-19 complications

A fundraiser banquet is being planned, but people can also donate to an account at the Commercial Bank of Texas.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches police officer is currently in the hospital in critical condition due to complications of COVID-19.

Sgt. Al Patterson has served as a police officer in Nacogdoches for over two decades. On August 13, Patterson was admitted to the hospital with COVId-19. The next day, Patterson was placed in the ICU before being taken to a hospital in Plano for a higher level of care.

Patterson is still in critical condition, according to the police department, and is "receiving the absolute best care possible from the medical staff."

The department has planned a BBQ lunch fundraising benefit on September 17 to help with the financial strains for Patterson, as well as his wife and teenage daughter. Neither of whom are allowed to visit Patterson due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital.

"Sgt. Patterson and his family are deeply loved and respected by the NPD family and we ask for your continued prayers and well wishes during this difficult time for their family," the department said.

Until the fundraising banquet, an account has been established at Commercial Bank of Texas to assist the family. Any donations can be made at any CBTX branch to the “Al Patterson Benefit Account”.