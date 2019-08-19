NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The police officer whose arrest of two females at an apartment complex sparked protests from the Nacogdoches community has resigned.

According to Sgt. Brett Ayers, Officer Josh Anders resigned from the department for 'personal reasons.'

The controversial arrest happened back in April.

According to Nacogdoches police, Anders was working as a security guard at the apartment complex when he encountered several females walking outside the Overlook at Nacogdoches.

Police say he told the women to stay in the area, as he was investigating criminal trespassing at the complex. Some fled and an altercation broke out while Anders was attempting an arrest.

Witnesses say Anders used excessive force during the arrest.

The Nacogdoches Police Department is continuing their investigation into the matter.

