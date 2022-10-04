Nacogdoches police search for man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend

People with information can call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches police officers are searching for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Monday night.

Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches, was found dead at a home in the 2300 block of Elizabeth Street with injuries that police believe were caused by a stab wound.

An autopsy has been ordered. Investigators have issued a warrant for Garner's boyfriend James Edward Harris, 60, from Nacogdoches.

He is believed to be driving a gray Ford Expedition with Texas license plate CD3-M505. Those who see him should not approach him but call 911 instead.