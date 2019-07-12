NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to the NPD, Humberto Cruz Colin, 40, was last seen at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday evening when he left his job in the 800 block of South Street.

Colin is 5'6'' and about 158 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and a black hat. He was not driving a vehicle when he left work.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607