NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

According to the NPD, Tyler Handlin, 16, was last seen on Saturday, May 29, 2019, in the 3200 block of North University Drive.

Handlin stands 5'0" and weighs approximately 95 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Details are limited, but police are asking anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts to contact (936) 559-2607.