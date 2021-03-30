Nacogdoches police seek suspect in shooting that left 1 injured

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to Nacogdoches PD, at around 4:50 p.m., officers were notified of a large disturbance in the 2700 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard.

Prior to the officer's arrival, it was reported that there was a wounded victim.

Officers found the victim that was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the facial area. The victim, identified as Markeith Tryome Roberts, 36, from Nacogdoches, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was last seen running on foot from the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.