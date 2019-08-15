NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery.

Nacogdoches police say they are searching 23-year-old Terrance Bernard Whitaker who goes by "Jr".

Police say Whitaker is armed and dangerous.

Nacogdoches CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first accurate tip that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 936-560-4636.

RELATED: Tyler police investigating sexual assault, robbery at Tanglewood Apartments, suspect at large

RELATED: Officials searching for vandals who left more than $120,000 of damage in historic Goshen Cemetery