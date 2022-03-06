Nacogdoches Police Department holding course to teach citizens about police

Only 25 students will be able to take the course at a time.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022.

The Nacogdoches Police Department will be hosting a Citizens' Police Academy designed to educate residents.

The Citizens' Police Academy is a 11-week program that is designed to educate the citizens of Nacogdoches about the NPD and law enforcement in general, the press release details. Applications for placement in the course open today and close on Aug. 18.

The program begins on Sept. 12, with a graduation ceremony set for Nov. 28. Classes are free to attend and will be held at the NPD station, located at 312 W Main St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday night for the duration of the 11 weeks.

“The program takes an in-depth look into law enforcement, and specifically the policies and procedures of the Nacogdoches Police Department”, said Sgt. Brett Ayres, coordinator of the Citizens' Police Academy. “It is designed to educate citizens on why we make certain decisions or handle situations in a particular way."