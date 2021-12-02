Nacogdoches police working "major" pedestrian crash

Northbound traffic has been limited to one lane and all southbound traffic is being diverted to S. Fredonia St.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches police are working on a "major' crash involving a pedestrian in the 2000 block of South St., according to a post on their Facebook.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. There is currently no information on the condition of the pedestrian.

Law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area and expect delays for the next several hours.