Nacogdoches resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery ticket game

A Nacogdoches resident now has $1 million in their possession thanks to a winning Lottery scratch ticket.

The Texas Lottery said the winning ticket was from the game Diamond 7s. It was purchased at Stripes Store 41035H, located at 3104 N. University Drive in Nacogdoches. The winner has decided to stay anonymous.