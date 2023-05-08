Nacogdoches resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery ticket game

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Editor's Note: The above Aug. 5, 2023 video is about a winning Lottery ticket being sold at a Tyler gas station.
A Nacogdoches resident now has $1 million in their possession thanks to a winning Lottery scratch ticket.
The Texas Lottery said the winning ticket was from the game Diamond 7s. It was purchased at Stripes Store 41035H, located at 3104 N. University Drive in Nacogdoches. The winner has decided to stay anonymous.
According to the Lottery, this was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The overall odds for winning any prize in Diamond 7s are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.