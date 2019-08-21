NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two local citizens assisted the Nacogdoches Police Department K-9 Unit in chasing down a suspect who tried to flee during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to Nacogdoches PD, around 12:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Northwest Stallings Drive.

The passenger in the vehicle ran in an attempt to flee from the officer who did not have a backup at the time.

As the officer was chasing the suspect, police say two Nacogdoches residents, Garrett Galloway and Jamie Rawley, witnessed what was happening and jumped out of their vehicle and assisted.

Officers were able to recover a large number of crystal methamphetamines, cocaine, and LSD.

Police identified the passenger in the vehicle as Anthony Krebs, 40, from Texarkana. Krebs was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the driver of the vehicle Robert Coe, 62, also from Texarkana, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.