NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two people, including a Nacogdoches ISD student, were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and semi-truck.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Texas Highway 21 West at County Road 803.

According to the district, Summer School Bus No. 2 was clipped by the semi-truck.

A Nacogdoches ISD student and a bus driver were injured in the crash.

The student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Another student inside the bus was not injured in the crash.