Nacogdoches teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Dec. 21

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches teen was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Dec. 21, 2020.

According to Nacogdoches police, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5400 block of North Street that resulted in the arrest of Madison Meazell Simmons, 17, from Nacogdoches.

The teen was wanted on a murder charge stemming from a homicide investigation into the shooting death of Melvin Ray Rogers Jr. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill Circle in Nacogdoches.

Officers had responded to the area after hearing gunshots and found Rogers inside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.