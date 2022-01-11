NASA exhibit on display at East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore

People can come see this attraction from March 26 while it's on loan from the JSC in Houston.

For over two months, visitors at the East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will get to see a traveling NASA exhibit from the Johnson Space Center.

Titled “NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History," the exhibit includes artifacts like moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition.

According to an announcement from Kilgore College, the NASA exhibit will feature informational/photographic panels about the “Project Apollo” missions, a replica of a Mobility Unit spacesuit, a replica of the helmet used in Apollo training and photos from the Apollo 12 Extravehicular Activity photography collection.

People can come see this attraction from March 26 while it's on loan from the JSC in Houston. Days and hours for the museum are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.