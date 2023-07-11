Beloved Christian music artist Natalie Grant to perform in East Texas

"Nine-time GRAMMY nominated Natalie Grant and her GRAMMY award-winning husband, songwriter, producer, and pianist, Bernie Herms, continue to join forces on tour for the first time in over 20 years," the concert information stated. "Over the course of the covid pandemic shutdowns, Natalie & Bernie encouraged and entertained fans nightly with their piano-vocal performances straight from their living room to social media platforms. Something that started out organically to encourage people through that tough season quickly became a lifeline for her fans and the unpolished, organic videos have now garnered well over 75 million views. Responding to the overwhelming demand for Natalie and Bernie to bring these moments to live in-person audiences, they joined forces for this one of a kind tour. Don't miss the world-class vocalist and the world-class pianist together for an elegant, intimate evening of stories and songs."