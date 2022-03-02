Nathaniel Moran wins GOP nomination for US House District 1

Moran will now head to the general election in Nov. to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Nathaniel Moran secured the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 1 Representative in Tuesday night's Primary Election.

Moran will face a Democratic challenger in Nov. to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert who, in 2021, announced he would vacate his seat to run for Texas Attorney General.

According to the Smith County government website, Moran, a graduate of Whitehouse High School, continued his education at the U.S. Military Academy and Texas Tech University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Russian (1997), an MBA (1998), and his law degree (2002).

Moran has volunteered with a number of nonprofit organizations including the Discovery Science Place, Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation, Cancer Foundation for Life, Smith County Bar Association, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 370 (Green Acres). He previously served on the Tyler City Council from 2005-2009, representing District 5.