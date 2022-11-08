Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas

Moran has been the Smith County judge since 2016.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat.

Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results.

In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run for Texas Attorney General. He lost the race for the GOP nomination in that contest.

He previously served on the Tyler City Council from 2005 to 2009, representing District 5.

According to the Smith County government website, Moran, a graduate of Whitehouse High School, continued his education at the U.S. Military Academy and Texas Tech University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Russian (1997), an MBA (1998), and his law degree (2002).