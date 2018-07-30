TYLER — A lot of people think of avocados as a mere topping or appetizer, but there's more to the superfruit than meets the eye!
Avocados are full of healthy fats that fight Alzheimer's and are good for your heart and skin health!
Digital producer Gaby Garcia has a simple and delicious way to consume those healthy fats with her Five-Ingredient Guacamole!
Ingredients:
- slice of lime
- Three or Four Avocados (depending on size)
- salt
- cilantro
- half and half or milk
Directions
- empty avocados in bowl
- add ingredients one by one while mixing with each one
- add salt to taste
- add just a splash of half and half
Enjoy your "guac" with some chips, toast or even just by itself!
