TYLER — A lot of people think of avocados as a mere topping or appetizer, but there's more to the superfruit than meets the eye!

Avocados are full of healthy fats that fight Alzheimer's and are good for your heart and skin health!

Digital producer Gaby Garcia has a simple and delicious way to consume those healthy fats with her Five-Ingredient Guacamole!

Ingredients:

slice of lime

Three or Four Avocados (depending on size)

salt

cilantro

half and half or milk

Directions

empty avocados in bowl

add ingredients one by one while mixing with each one

add salt to taste

add just a splash of half and half

Enjoy your "guac" with some chips, toast or even just by itself!

© 2018 KYTX