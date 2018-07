TYLER — Every July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and 2018's holiday lands on a Monday. Since you might be recovering from your weekend, you might not feel like baking.

Not to worry, Martha Stewart's recipe for No-Bake Cheesecake from her website will satisfy your craving for the rich dessert.

2 packages (20 sheets) graham crackers

11 tablespoons (1 3/8 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 14-ounce can (1 1/4 cups) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS Put graham crackers in a large resealable plastic bag, and crush them with a rolling pin until very fine crumbs form. Pour crumbs into a medium bowl; stir in sugar. Add butter, and stir until well combined. Press the crumb mixture into a 9-inch spring form pan, spreading it 1 1/2 to 2 inches up the side; press flat. Chill crust in freezer at least 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the filling: Using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary. Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla.

Pour the filling into the crust; smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Unclasp sides of pan, and remove cheesecake.

