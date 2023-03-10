National Night Out events bring communities together across East Texas

Multiple cities across the Piney Woods took different approaches to the national event, from hosting a block party downtown to speaking to the Hispanic community.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Celebratory parties were held across East Texas on Tuesday night as many neighborhoods participated in National Night Out, an annual event dedicated to families and used as community outreach for first responders.

In the city of Jacksonville, families flooded downtown as Commerce Street was transformed into a block party full of activities and food.

"Jacksonville is fairly small I believe that everybody is able to migrate to downtown and help make it bigger than what it is," said Kennie Mosley, pastor of Bowens Temple Church."We're all together as a community, which therefore makes us all neighbors and we're here for neighbors night. So I believe that it's a great thing when we have a variety of the vendors."

This year marked the third consecutive time the city has moved the parties from residential areas to downtown. Amanda Bragg, Jacksonville Police Department corporal over community engagement, said putting this event together with first responders is very special to her.

"I am a local of Jacksonville. I've been here my entire life; this is my home," Bragg said. "So for me to be able to give back on behalf of the Jacksonville Police Department, it's a huge honor to work for this city and to be able to organize a event to this level. For (residents) to be able to support us and do that it speaks volumes for me."

During the same night the Tyler Police Department held a celebration for the Spanish-speaking community at Hillside Park. TPD's Bianca Smedley spearheaded the effort to get these residents involved and feel comfortable with speaking to police.

"This is the center of where most Hispanics live," Smedley said. "This is the area where I lived and grew up in. It’s amazing to see how the community comes together to make this happen."

The Longview Police Department also held a party at a park and as soon as it was over several officers continued their outreach by visiting all their registered residential parties as well. Longview police spokesperson Brandon Thornton said the department depends on this event every year to solidify Longview police's connection with local communities across their city.

"My favorite part of National Night Out is getting to meet the people who are out there and to be a very small part of their lives to make that connection," Thornton said.

First responders create these safe spaces for families to have fun and make those important connections. For the children of Jacksonville, it may even include a special prize from JPD.

"That's the beauty of it all and that's what it's all about," Bragg said. "That's the complete reason that I do it all. so also, on the road to National Night Out we have several events that lead up to the actual night of the big party. We've given away like 52 scooters, we did a coloring contest at JISD and that involves those kids as well. We do everything we can to make sure it's really truly about the kids and giving back to the community."