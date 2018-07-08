TYLER — National Night Out Day is held the first Tuesday in August, and has been celebrated since the early 1980s.
According to NationalDayCalender.com, the holiday exists as an opportunity to promote awareness of police-held programs for their communities and to strengthen relationships between officers and the people they serve.
If you are looking for ways to observe in East Texas, there are programs held all year round to form a bond with the officers in your community.
- Longview Police Department holds programs like Women's Safety Classes and Teen Citizens Police Academy
- Tyler Police Department hosts several "coffee with a cop" events
- Kilgore Police Department stays connected with their faith-based community with their Clergy and Police Alliance Program
- Catch Burglary prevention tips from the Canton Police Department's website
- Palestine Police Department has Crime Prevention surveys you can sign up for your home
The Longview Police Department is waiting a bit for their "Night Out" festivities. Their event at Maude Cobb will be held on September 4, 2018.
