TYLER, Texas — Law enforcement and community members across East Texas are participating in National Night Out on October 1.

The Tyler Police Department and Fire Department are hosting a National Night Out Block Party at Tyler Municipal Court. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and will have games, food, prizes, a bounce house, music and more.

According to Natw.org, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Don Martin with Tyler PD says the purpose is to make connections with the community.

"It's just that open communication between community policing, where we're meeting one on one," Martin said. "We're actually shaking hands. That's another way of sharing hey we have a problem in our neighborhood we're going to listen to it."

Below are the various neighborhoods across East Texas that are hosting National Night Out parties.

Block parties in Tyler

Pine Creek Town Homes (3304 Old Noonday Road) from 6 to 8 p.m.

West First Street (906 West First Street) from 5 to 9 p.m.

Bethel Temple Community Church (200 South Glenwood Boulevard ) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Briarwood Estates (3808 Scenic Drive) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lincoln Apartments (6003 Old Bullard Road) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Highland Neighborhood (4702 Inverness Drive) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Whispering Lane (6124 Whispering Lane) from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Ashbury Court (off of Rieck Road) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Stonebrook Apartments (5058 Paluxy Drive) from 5 to 7 p.m.

Copeland Woods (216 Shelley Drive) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Guinn Farms (6043 Grace Avenue.) from 6 to 7:30 p.m

Other Block Parties

In Longview there are 113 block parties. Kilgore's Facebook page shows 12 National Night Out block parties.

The Marshall Police Department will host this year’s event outside of the historic Harrison County courthouse in downtown Marshall from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be free food, games, bounce houses, and entertainment for all. This year, Walmart, Caddo Packing, Super One Food, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet are sponsoring the event.

Join the Bullard Police Department, Bullard Fire Department and other local community partners for National Night Out at Bullard Kids Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet local first responders and enjoy free hot dogs and hamburgers provided by Whataburger. Fun and games – including a cornhole tournament kicking off at 7 p.m. The tournament is $10 per team, which will be donated to our neighbors affected by Imelda.

National Night Out is recognized across the nation.

RELATED: Longview celebrates neighborly fun with National Night Out

RELATED: Longview National Night Out kickoff party

RELATED: National Night Out Day: How to get to know police in your community

RELATED: Longview Police encourage people to start neighborhood crime watch groups

RELATED: Thousands celebrate National Night Out parties in Longview