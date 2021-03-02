NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2021: East Texas student-athletes sign the dotted line

CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these student-athletes' lives.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas high school and junior college student-athletes are getting the chance to sign the dotted line to officially commit to the school of their choice as they continue their athletic and academic careers.

Some student-athletes took advantage of Early National Signing Day on December 16.

The NCAA manages the daily operations of the NLI program while the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) provides governance oversight of the program. The program, which started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, now includes 657 Division I and Division II participating institutions.

The NLI is a voluntary program with regard to both institutions and student-athletes. No prospective student-athlete or parent is required to sign the NLI and no institution is required to join the program.

The NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution:

A prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

The institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

If a student-athlete does not fulfill his or her NLI agreement, he or she has to serve one year in residence (full-time, two semesters or three quarters) at the next NLI member institution and lose one season of competition in all sports.

An important provision of the NLI program is a recruiting prohibition applied after a prospective student-athlete signs the NLI. This prohibition requires member institutions to cease recruitment of a prospective student-athlete once an NLI is signed with another institution.

Athens

Connor Clay - Tyler Junior College (Football)

Bullard

Peyton Ellis - Texas A&M-Commerce (Football)

John Engle - Howard Payne (Football)

Riley Long - McPherson College (Football)

Travis Rude - McPherson College (Football)

Ryley Sharp - Crown College (Baseball)

Bishop T.K. Gorman

Dozie Ifeadi - Lamary University (Football)

Chapel Hill

Amorrian Ford - Hardin-Simmons (Football)

Jahade Adams - Kilgore College (Football)

Cameron Ford - Southern University at Shreveport (Football)

Gilmer

Henderson

Bryson Washington - Southwestern Assemblies of God (Football)

Mikeya Washington - UT Arlington (Track & Field)

Kilgore

Donovan Adkins - Sm Houston State (Football)

Eli Caruthers - Texas A&M-Commerce (Football)

Trae Epps - SFA (Football)

Kaden Kenney - Kilgore College (Football)

Dayton McElyea - SFA (Football)

Lindale

Jaymond Jackson - Lamar University (Football)

Luke Sandifer - Hardin-Simmons University (Football)

Marleigh Thurman - Williston State (Volleyball)

Longview

Jahkamian Carr - ETBU (Football)

Laqualon Hale - Midwestern State (Football)

Markevion Haynes - Eastern New Mexico (Football)

Joe Jones - TVCC (Football)

Kaden Meredith - Air Force (Football)

Antonio Onofre - Navarro (Football)

Austin Pencheon - Midwestern State (Football)

Lufkin

Wilburn Smallwood - SFA (Football)

Malakoff

Bryson Adair - Sam Houston State (Baseball)

Allen Benhardt - Hill College (Baseball)

Jack Davis - TCS Post Graduate Academy (Baseball)

Cole Gaddis - University of the Incarnate Word (Baseball)

Nathan Jones - TVCC (Football)

Takeenan Langley - Oklahoma Panhandle (Football)

Jaylen Mosley - Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Football)

Brandon Nations - University of the Incarnate Word (Baseball)

Darion Peace - Lamar University (Football)

Denver Starkes - ETBU (Softball)

Nacogdoches

Dillon Williams - UNT (Football)

Tyler Legacy

Dion Daniels - Houston Baptist (Football)

Chris Harris - Tyler Junior College (Football)

Garfield Lawrence - Houston (Football)

Jakelyn Morgan - Arizona (Football)

Keyshawn Reggie - Navarro (Football)

Kendrick Tutt - Wisconsin Lutheran (Football)

Josh Turman - McPherson College (Football)

Some East Texas schools will also hold signings on Thursday and next week:

Grace (Thursday, Feb. 4, 3:50 p.m.)

Joshua Murray - Henderson Sate University (Football)

Alex Quintero - Blinn College (Football)

Tyler High (Wednesday, Feb. 10)

Whitehouse (Wednesday, Feb. 10)