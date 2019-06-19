HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Confirmed first to CBS 19 during The Noon Show in an interview with reporter Monica Ortiz, National Weather Service Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum confirms an EF-0 tornado has touched down this morning in Harrison County. This tornado touched down off of FM-450, South of Harleton and west of Nesbitt.

Straight line wind damage was found elsewhere in the County. Winds with these storms reached 80 to 90 mph.

More information on the storm survey and the damage in Harrison County will be released later today.

