HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — CBS19 was on scene Wednesday morning when the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Harrison County.

According to the NWS, the twister hit around 6 a.m. off Farm-to-Market Road 45, just south of Harleton and west of Nesbitt.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

Straight-line wind damage was also discovered in the area after winds reached between 80 and 90 miles per hour. The NWS says this determination was made based on the eastward orientation of uprooted trees, snapped trees and downed branches. Numerous trees fell on homes with the majority of the damage focused along Highway 154. The most significant structural damage was found along Haynes Road, west of Nesbitt.

Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department's Fire Chief Gary Smith says he had damage to the roof of his carport and barn.

"My advice to people is when something like this happens, it happens so quick you don't have time to hardly think," Smith said. "When you hear that rumbling in the background seek shelter. Don't do like I did, I ran from door to door like an idiot. I'm trained. I still did it. When you hear that rumbling seek shelter."

Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Station #3 has resources available for anyone in need.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.