Native Tyler musician writes for John Legend Grammy-nominated album

TYLER, Texas — The 2021 Grammy music awards are just around the corner, and one 20-year-old East Texas native has his name connected to one of the nominations.

Chance Peña, born and raised in Tyler, is the primary songwriter of “Conversations in the Dark,” recorded by John Legend on the album “Bigger Love,” which is up for a Grammy nomination for the best R&B album.

“I was always drawn to music,” Peña said. “My parents tell me that when I was 4, we went to this Mexican market in San Antonio. There was a decorative guitar just hanging on the wall in one of the stores, and I kept crying until they bought it for me, because I really wanted it for some reason. So, I started chugging away at that.”