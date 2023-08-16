Natural Grocers set to celebrate 68 years in business with giveaways including Tesla, trip to Norway

From Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, Natural Grocers will be holding sweepstakes, sales, and giveaways.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Natural Grocers has a lot to celebrate and the store is letting the community in on the festivities. From Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, Natural Grocers will be holding sweepstakes, sales, and giveaways.

The first Natural Grocers brick and mortar opened in Denver, Colorado in 1955. The Tyler location has been serving the community since March of 2015 as its 96th location. Today there are 164 Natural Grocers in 21 states, according to Natural Grocers Manager of Public Relations, Katie Macarelli.

Macarelli said the annual celebration is way to honor co-founder Margaret Isely.