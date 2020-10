Navy Lieutenant Chip Robertson had not seen his three kids in almost a year. His wife, Lacy, created a plan to surprise his three kids, Cadell, Axel, and Sadie.

For second-grader Cadell Robertson, a typical leadership assembly with high-fives Friday afternoon became a family reunion as his father returned home from the Navy.

Students sat in the cafeteria of Lindale ISD's College Street Elementary looking forward to high-fives from the school's eagle mascot.

But Cadell was in for a surprise to see who was behind the eagle's mask.