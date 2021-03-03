NCSO: Prison guard arrested after confessing to sexually assaulting young girl for years

Jesus Bautista, who is currently employed as a TDCJ guard, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches man has been arrested after confessing to the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the victim made an outcry to a family member who notified the authorities. A Sane exam and forensic interview were conducted which revealed the child had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions over the course of several years.

During the interview, the suspect, identified as Jesus Bautista, 23, gave a full confession to the crime stating that he had sexually assaulted the young girl, less than 10 years of age on numerous occasions over a three-year period.

Bautista, who is currently employed as a TDCJ guard, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond has been set at $500,000.