CAMP COUNTY, Texas — The Camp County Sheriff's Office, the Safe Haven Equine Rescue and the Humane Society of the United States seized nearly 160 horses from a property in Camp County on Thursday.

Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless tells CBS19 the horses were rescued from a property on County Road 3336, off Farm-to-Marker Road 1519.

Video of a press conference with Sheriff McCandless and the HSUS is provided courtesy of Sonya Roberts-Woods, Publisher for the Tri-County Press, below:

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.