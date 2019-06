KILGORE, Texas — Nearly 1,600 residents in Kilgore are currently experiencing a power outage.

The Kilgore Police Department says the outage is affecting residents on the east side of town in the area of Stone, Pentecost and Green Hills.

SWEPCO has been notified and they are estimating a 2:30 p.m. restoration time.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.