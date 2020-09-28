Nearly 200 show up for Park Service Day to beautify community parks in Tyler

Angela Bennis, recreation manager for the city of Tyler, said the event was combined with the city’s Great Tyler Cleanup that was canceled in the spring.

TYLER, Texas — On Saturday morning, 186 volunteers gathered across different parks in Tyler to make a difference in their community.

The Park Service Day, hosted by Keep Tyler Beautiful, encouraged Tyler residents to get involved in beautification projects at their local parks, such as replacing picnic tables, installing fence posts, painting bridges, restoring flowerbeds and litter cleanup.

Angela Bennis, recreation manager for the city of Tyler, said the event was combined with the city’s Great Tyler Cleanup that was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19.