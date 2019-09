KILGORE, Texas — SWEPCO is reporting 1,949 power outages in the Kilgore area.

Traffic lights are also out at major Kilgore intersections, including Highway 259 and Kilgore Street, according to CBS19's newspaper partner the Kilgore News Herald.

The outages were reported around 7:45 a.m. and power is expected to be restored at approximately 12 p.m.

Details are limited as to what caused the outages, but CBS19 will continue to update this article as more information is made available.