SMITH COUNTY — Nearly one-third of Texas has cast their vote early ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

As of Wednesday, 3.97 million of the 12.2 million registered voters in the state cast their vote ahead of Tuesday's election, according to new numbers released by the Secretary of State's office. That equals to about 32.43 percent of the state's registered voters.

Smith County is above the statewide rate. Of Smith County's 134,712 eligible voters, 46,543 people submitted their ballot. That is about 34.55 percent of the registered voters, which just below the early voting turnout percentage in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections combined.

The record for early voting in a midterm in Smith County was in 2002 when more than 38 percent of registered voters voted early. However, by number of people, this election has seen more people to vote early than any other midterm election dating back to 1988. Only the last three presidential elections (2016, 2012, 2008) have seen a larger number of people vote early in Smith County than this election.

Early voting ends for the Nov. 6 election Friday.

