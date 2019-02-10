CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Neches River National Wildlife Refuge is home to a lot of animals that call East Texas home.

The refuge, which is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of the Interior, was established in 2006. In April, it opened to the public.

Leo Gustafson, the Refuge Manager for the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge, oversees the 7,100 acres of land the refuge covers. One of his goals is to create an environment where people can enjoy the wildlife without disturbing it.

"Keeping the trails clear so they can hike or bike down these trails and keeping the roads clear so they can drive down those roads to get to the trail heads," Gustafson said.

The refuge is open every day from sunrise to sunset. However, visitors should come prepared for the large refuge.

"When you come out to the refuge, make sure you are prepared to come out," Gustafson said. "So that would include closed-toed shoes, water, and a map and then you'll be all set to take on the day out here."

Visitors can hike the roughly 20 miles of trails while taking in nature's beauty. In the future, Gustafson says he would like to open the refuge to sportsmen.

"Next year is going to be a very special year because I intend to open the refuge up to hunting," Gustafson said. "And then the year after that, I hope to open the refuge up to fishing as well."

On Oct. 19, the refuge will hosted guided hikes, bird watching tours and the opportunity to explore the refuge's wetlands.