The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending COVID-19 relief stimulus checks to Americans this month.

The checks will offer financial help to taxpayers, businesses, tax-exempt organizations and others – including health plans – affected by the coronavirus.

The payments are automatic for most taxpayers.

No further action to receive a check is needed by the following:

Individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019

Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, survivors or Social Security Disability Insurance benefits

Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits

However, some non-filers will need to take an extra step before getting their checks.

The non-filers system is available for eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who:

Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019

Were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn't plan to

Non-filers who fit the above description can provide the necessary information to the IRS easily and quickly for no fee by CLICKING HERE.

Follow these steps in order to provide your information:

Create an account by providing your email address and phone number; and establishing a user ID and password.

You will be directed to a screen where you will input your filing status (Single or Married filing jointly) and personal information.

Make sure you have a valid Social Security number for you (and your spouse if you were married at the end of 2019) unless you are filing “Married Filing Jointly” with a 2019 member of the military. Make sure you have a valid Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number for each dependent you want to claim for the Economic Impact Payment.

Check the “box” if someone can claim you as a dependent or your spouse as a dependent.

Complete your bank information (otherwise we will send you a check).

You will be directed to another screen where you will enter personal information to verify yourself. Simply follow the instructions. You will need your driver’s license (or state-issued ID) information. If you don’t have one, leave it blank.

The information you'll need to enter is as follows:

Full name, current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

You will receive an e-mail from customer service at Free File Fillable Forms that either acknowledges you have successfully submitted your information, or that tells you there is a problem and how to correct it. Free File Fillable forms will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment.

The IRS will use the information you enter to determine your eligibility and payment amount then send you an Economic Impact Payment. After providing this information, non-filers do not need to take any additional action.

For more information on the stimulus checks, text "CHECKS" to (903) 600-2600.