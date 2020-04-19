Downed trees and hail were reported across East Texas following Sunday's severe storms.

According to the National Weather Service, reports were made in the following areas:

ANDERSON COUNTY

Quarter and marble-sized hail was recorded southwest of Palestine, near Montalbs, and along Anderson County Road 4253.

ANGELINA COUNTY

Tree reported down near Pollok.

CAMP COUNTY

No significant damage reported

CASS COUNTY

No significant damage reported

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Large tree knocked down and blocking State Highway 21, just east of Alto.

GREGG COUNTY

No significant damage reported

HARRISON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

HENDERSON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

HOUSTON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nickel-sized hail reported near Appleby.

Ping pong ball-sized hail report southwest of Cushing.

Trees reported down on Farm-to-Market 225 in Nacogdoches.

Tree down on County Road 26 near Appleby.

Trees down on Farm-to-Market Road 1649 near Cushing.

PANOLA COUNTY

No significant damage reported

RUSK COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SABINE COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SHELBY COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SMITH COUNTY

No significant damage reported

TITUS COUNTY

No significant damage reported

TRINITY COUNTY

No significant damage reported

UPSHUR COUNTY

No significant damage reported

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

According to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail has been reported just southwest of Canton.

WOOD COUNTY

No significant damage reported

