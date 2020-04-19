Downed trees and hail were reported across East Texas following Sunday's severe storms.
According to the National Weather Service, reports were made in the following areas:
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Quarter and marble-sized hail was recorded southwest of Palestine, near Montalbs, and along Anderson County Road 4253.
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Tree reported down near Pollok.
CAMP COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CASS COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Large tree knocked down and blocking State Highway 21, just east of Alto.
GREGG COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
HARRISON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
HENDERSON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
HOUSTON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- Nickel-sized hail reported near Appleby.
- Ping pong ball-sized hail report southwest of Cushing.
- Trees reported down on Farm-to-Market 225 in Nacogdoches.
- Tree down on County Road 26 near Appleby.
- Trees down on Farm-to-Market Road 1649 near Cushing.
PANOLA COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
RUSK COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SABINE COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SHELBY COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SMITH COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
TITUS COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
TRINITY COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
UPSHUR COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- According to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail has been reported just southwest of Canton.
WOOD COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as more reports come in.
