Neighbor shot in chest after threatening to hit dog with shovel, officials say

Saturday's dispute escalated leading to one man being in the hospital and the other in jail, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after getting shot in the chest and his neighbor is in jail following a dispute over a dog on Saturday, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the shooting at the 100 block of Moonlight Terrace. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim who had been shot in the upper chest. They also found the suspect who was then detained.

Police said the neighbors had been having an ongoing dispute, but Saturday's dispute escalated after the victim threatened to hit the suspect's dog with a shovel. The suspect then went and got his gun and shot the victim one time in the chest, authorities said.