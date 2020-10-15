Neighbors come together to cast their vote during early voting

"So he asked me if I wanted to come vote today, and I said sure."

LONGVIEW, Texas — The beginning of Early Voting Tuesday brought out thousands of people across East Texas.

"It was the first day of the vote and I am chomping at the bits," J. Rogers Earnhardt said. "Wendell is my next-door neighbor, he is from Chicago, a retired policeman in the Chicago Police Department.

"I moved here from Illinois about four years ago, my first time voting in Texas," Wendell House said. "So he asked me if I wanted to come vote today, and I said sure. So we got up and came over here to do early voting.

Wendell says it was about a 30-minutes process, and around 15 people in line before they got there.

"I asked some questions because like I said, this is my first time voting in Texas and they were very helpful and very knowledgeable, and they walked me through everything," Wendell said.

He says everything at the polling place location ran "quite smoothly."

"There were no problems with the voting machines. I had help getting started, but the process was very easy," Earnhardt said.