TYLER, Texas — Robyn Renick knew her good friend and neighbor Kristen Beddingfield needed something to boost her sagging spirits.

As an emergency room nurse at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Beddingfield was working long shifts and isolating herself from her husband and two children to ensure she is not exposed to the coronavirus.

After working all day, she was coming home to an empty house. She missed getting hugs from her husband and children.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.