'Someone who did policing the right way' | Neighbors say final farewell to Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston

A police escort delivered Sgt. Preston to his final resting place in Athens, Texas.

HOUSTON — Houston Police officers escorted one of their fellow brothers to his final resting place Saturday.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of HPD, was shot and killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 20. He was two weeks away from retirement.

Saturday, officers gathered at his alma mater, Texas Southern University, to escort his body and his family to Athens, Texas, for his burial.

A handful of Third Ward residents watched the procession leave, compelled to show their appreciation for Sgt. Preston, who grew up and still lived in their neighborhood.

“He was a pillar in this community," said Jonathan Howard, who worked with Preston in their civic association. “Someone who did policing the right way.”

Susan Norman and Sheri Smith work at @BlodgettUrbanGa which is right behind Sgt. Preston’s home. They tossed some flowers from the garden to the casket as he passed. He visited the gardens every so often, and they remember him as “very gentle.” @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/a4RS03Wma8 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 31, 2020

Preston also mentored younger officers, Howard said.

“I hate that he’s gone, but I’m so glad that it’s more important that he lived to be a testament to what the community’s relationship could be with police officers," Howard said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Preston was known for his strong community policing, making personal connections with the people he served.

“We urged our officers to emulate what Harold Preston was about, which was about leading from the front. It’s about community. It’s about helping others. It’s about family," Chief Acevedo said.

Preston lived with his parents and frequently brought them to the Blodgett Urban Gardens. The Gardens' vice president, Susan Norman, brought flowers for bystanders to toss at the casket as it passed.

“He’s one of our neighbors," Norman said. “The least that we could do is pay homage to him and his family.”

Howard believes Preston's legacy will be changing the narrative of how police officers interact with their community.