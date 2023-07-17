Neighbors set up GoFundMe page to help Gladewater couple impacted by June storms

"I've never been to a storm like yeah it was like a bomb exploded in the backyard," said homeowner Billy Severn.

GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater couple is still recovering from storms that hit East Texas almost a month ago.

CBS19 first shared the story of the couple's needs on Friday. The community has since answered the call for help.

That storm made trees fall on the roof of Severn's trailer home causing irreparable damage. Bruce Wilson, Severn's neighbor, said the day after the storm, he was with Severn trying to fix what was left of his home.

"He got out there was trimming it up himself that he almost killed himself. if someone don't do something, nothing's gonna get done. And so we decided it was our turn," Wilson said.

Once Wilson shared pictures of the damage on a local Facebook page, help was on the way.

"Dustin (Webb) and a crew came and knocked it out in just a couple of hours -- two and a half hours. That would have took me another week. I was just amazed," Severn said.

Webb said he grew up down the street from Severn and knew he had to help.

"I don't think it's very livable, the roof is broken in, there's everything on the ground," Webb said. "It kind of hit home a little bit. I'm very, very grateful for how it turned out and how many guys were able to come out here and help."

Assessing the damage was only the beginning, a GoFundMe page was set up to help get Severn a new trailer home. That fundraiser has raised over $2,000 as of Sunday.

"Thank you Lord. I don't know what to say," Severn said. "I'm just overwhelmed. It just blows me away."

Webb said the community really has amazed him with how greatly helpful they have been. The goal is to raise $10,000 to help in replacing the trailer.

But for Severn, any help is a blessing.

"(I'm) just amazed. Everybody's been so good. Every day, every second wow thank you everybody," Severn said.