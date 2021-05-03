x
Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center

The center will continue to operate through the 2021 holiday season, while Las Colinas will stay open through fall 2022.
LONGVIEW, Texas — Neiman Marcus on Thursday announced it has found buyers for its Longview and Las Colinas distribution facilities, with the deal expected to close later this month.

The company said the Longview center, which is in the Longview Business Park near Interstate 20, will continue to operate through the 2021 holiday season, while Las Colinas will stay open through fall 2022.

Neiman Marcus declined to name the buyer of the Longview facility or the purchase price.

