Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Fritz Hager III to play concert in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — It's gettin' "hot in herre," or out there, rather.

The lineup has been announced for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in Downtown, Tyler.

According to organizers, the concert will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, on the square.

The lineup, which was announced Friday morning, features hip-hop superstar Nelly, Lindale native Koe Wetzel, as well as Tylerite and American Idol favorite, Fritz Hager III. Untold Story will serve as the opening act.

The concert schedule will be as follows:

2 p.m. - Gates open

5:15 p.m. - Untold Story

6:30 p.m. - Fritz Hager III

7:45 p.m. - Nelly

9:30 p.m. - Koe Wetzel