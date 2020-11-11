NET HEALTH: 5 East Texas counties see substantial increase in COVID-19 cases over past 7 days

“The community needs to know that new COVID-19 infections are dramatically increasing in our area," said NET Health CEO George Roberts.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Over the past seven days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 among persons who physically live within five of the counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division is substantial.

The counties showing significant growth are:

Gregg County

Rains County

Smith County

Van Zandt County

Wood County

“The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days, divides the total by the population of the county, then multiplies that answer by 100,000,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

The final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate and we have collaborated with local physicians and epidemiologists to provide weekly updates to the “Community Spread Levels” infographic.

"We need everyone's help, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons."

See all that red? That's the huge spike in #COVID19 cases in East Texas. I was told yesterday these numbers (some of which were in the teens two weeks ago) could reach 200 cases per 100,000 per day if we don't take action as a community. pic.twitter.com/PF8piqNuIM — David Lippman CBS19 (@david_lippman) November 11, 2020

The "Community Spread Levels" infographic provides a weekly overview, but caution is advised within any interpretation of the infographic. All populations within each county should refer to NET Health’s COVID-19 website and our social media accounts that will feature subject matter experts who will further explain the intended uses of this risk assessment that will be updated each week.