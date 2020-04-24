TYLER, Texas — NET Health announced 76 patients in Smith County have recovered from COVID-19, 17 more patients than the number announced Tuesday.
There are more than 200 confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas.
Health officials also announced one additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the county's total number of cases to 132. There 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 16, 2 recovery
- Angelina County - 33
- Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 4 recoveries
- Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 60, 34 recoveries
- Harrison County - 63, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 22
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 4
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 6
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 113, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 85, 5 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Polk County - 18
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 85
- Smith County - 132, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 13
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 13
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 7
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.