TYLER, Texas — NET Health announced 76 patients in Smith County have recovered from COVID-19, 17 more patients than the number announced Tuesday.

There are more than 200 confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas.

Health officials also announced one additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the county's total number of cases to 132. There 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 16, 2 recovery
  • Angelina County - 33
  • Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 4 recoveries
  • Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 60, 34 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 63, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Henderson County - 22
  • Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 4
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 6
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 113, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 85, 5 recoveries, 5 deaths
  • Polk County - 18
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 85
  • Smith County - 132, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 13
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 13
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 7

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.